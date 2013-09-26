New Skin Care Device Makes Skin Look 10 Years Younger

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- DermaRollerSystem.com has released the latest skin care device which uses the body's natural healing process to create healthier skin.



According to DermaRollerSystem.com, this new FDA-approved hand-held device, known as the derma roller, is one of the most advanced skin care products, having the ability to reduce lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, scars, cellulite, hyper-pigmentation, large pores and pitted skin in just a few weeks. The derma roller can even reduce hair loss, hair thinning, greying and alopecia when used with Minoxidil (a drug promoting hair growth).



The product works by naturally stimulating collagen and elastin in the skin to promote healthier skin cells in the body. It does this by painlessly creating micro-channels in the skin, triggering the body's natural healing process to create new, healthier tissue to replace the imperfections of older skin.



Only 0.3% of topical skin care treatments and creams are able to penetrate the skin and repair it from the inside out. With the derma roller, skin treatments are able to enter through the small micro-channels created to repair the skin from the inside without damaging the surface of the skin. The great news for people using other skin care products is that the derma roller enhances the absorption of those products by up to 1000%.



Featured on popular TV shows such as Rachel Ray and The Doctors, and used by big name stars such as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the derma roller is growing rapidly in popularity around the world.



The derma roller is the ideal solution for women and men who want an easy, safe and effective skin care treatment. For those who are skeptical, the product comes with a risk-free 60 day money back guarantee. So if there is anyone looking for a safe and relatively inexpensive ($49.95USD) skin care treatment to make skin naturally look younger, it is worth giving the derma roller a try.



"For years, I've tried other skin care treatments to get rid of the wrinkles around my eyes but nothing has ever worked. With the derma roller, I was able to erase all the wrinkles around my eyes in just 5 weeks." – Sara Ross, USA



For more information, visit www.dermarollersystem.com



Contact:

Casey Evans, Media Relations

Derma Roller System Inc.

(416) 838-8881

info@dermarollersystem.com