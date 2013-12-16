New Skin "LightenUp" Intense Spot Remover, Skin Lightening at Its Best

Miami, Fl -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- Mitchell Group’s Beauty Brand has launched another best seller to their OMIC LightenUp™ skincare family called LightenUp Intense Spot Remover Advanced which continues to assist consumers’ needs with the latest skincare advances and innovations, regardless of age or skin condition. Improvement is spot on with this remarkable spot remover as it lightens freckles, stubborn dark spots, post acne scars and sun damaged skin. Our quick and aggressive easy to use whitening/lightening LightenUp Intense Spot Remover is infused with an Intense Fading Complex of powerful lightening actives of Hydroquinone and Kojic Acid combined with brightening properties and potent anti-oxidant, firming active, Vitamin “C” to effectively lighten concerns of discoloration and prevent premature aging, restoring a healthy, luminous glow. It’s extended family consist of LightenUp PLUS Active Lightening Cream, LightenUp PLUS Lightening Gel, LightenUp PLUS Body Lotion and LightenUp Plus Glycerin Soap with Papay a Fruit Extract formulated to treat uneven skin tone, freckles, brown spots, melasma, sun damage, acne scars and/or hormonal imbalances. All exclusively designed for those consumers who have an urgent need to fade discoloration and achieve an overall more even, radiant and healthy-looking complexion. “I like to think of the LightenUp PLUS Brand as our innovative collection that offers high performance, targeted treatments without the need for a prescription or a doctor’s appointment” states Dominique Tinkler, Mitchell Group’s Product Development and Education Director, who has more than two decades of experience in the medical profession and cosmetic-pharmaceutical industry.



LightenUp Intense Spot Remover ADVANCED



Key Ingredients



Its superior delivery system, Hydroquinone CycloSystem Complex is safely encapsulated in a Cyclodextrin Molecule along with our synergistic blend of anti-aging - anti-oxidant, brightener and skin firming agent, Vitamin “C combined with potent melanin inhibitor Kojic Acid. These active properties are released in a slow controlled way, remaining on the skin for a longer period of time. Studies show that Cyclodextrin complex possesses the best efficacy, stability and safety with less irritation to the consumer.



Key Benefits



Promotes a lighter, more even skin tone, with superior tyrosinase-inhibitor, Hydroquinone.

Inhibits production of melanin, providing a luminous glow with lightening active, Kojic Acid.

Brightens skin and helps to prevent pre-mature aging while minimizing fine lines and wrinkles with anti-oxidant benefits of stable Vitamin “C” (Ascorbyl TetraIsopalmitate).



The Importance of maintaining an even skin tone



Most dark spots are triggered by the sun. Protect your skin. Don’t leave home without it!

Skinprotect SPF 50 sunscreen - a light textured non-comedogenic (does not clog pores) sunscreen lotion is a must to maintain skin clarity and prevent further skin discoloration. SkinProtect SPF 50 sunscreen will not leave a white film on your face as many other sunscreens do.



Education tip



The only way to see a visible result with LightenUp Intense Spot Remover Advanced is to follow a quality skincare regimen, which will change the behavior and appearance of your skin. And remember, it is possible to achieve radiant, even toned skin at any age.



About Mitchell Group

Mitchell Group is a leading topical cosmetic manufacturer that develops skincare products to safely address skin care concerns. With ongoing research and development, the Mitchell Group’s laboratory facilities in Switzerland, Lebanon and France continue to use cutting-edge formulations that promote and produce healthy skin. All formulas are rigorously tested with clinical and laboratory trials to insure its effectiveness and consumer safety.



For more information visit the website http://mitchellbrands.com/



For Media Contact:

Dominique Tinkler

Mitchell Cosmetics

1 SE 3rd Ave. Suite 1860

Miami, Fl 33131

Phone: 1-888-726-6211

Website: http://MitchellBrands.com