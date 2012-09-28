New Small Business Mobile Marketing Training Videos

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Small business mobile marketing is taking off in popularity and there are a lot of mobile marketing companies available to small business owners. The growth of mobile phone marketing continues to increase in direct relation to the growth of smartphone use in the U.S. Big business has already seen success and an increase in revenue through mobile marketing strategies. Small business, however, has lagged behind in adopting mobile phone marketing strategies as part of their overall small business marketing plan. Whether this is because small business does not have the marketing budget that big business does, or because of a lack of confidence in the mobile marketing arena, small business owners are beginning to realize the need to adapt and discover the power that lies in mobile marketing.



San Francisco-based http://mobilemarketingsanfrancisco.com is a new resource aimed especially at small business owners who need assistance establishing a mobile marketing strategy, including mobile app development and mobile website design. Mobile marketing strategies like these, and particularity text message marketing, really are cost-effective and a great way for small businesses to test the mobile marketing waters.



They are offering a free small business mobile marketing training videos that provide all of the mobile marketing tools for small business owners to navigate the world of mobile phone marketing. Helpful information is also available on the site's blog, along with mobile marketing news. This free marketing training is unique and offers small business owners the option to learn mobile marketing at their own speed and in their own time and is delivered through an impressive online video course.



Small business owners all over the world are getting into mobile marketing and starting their own mobile marketing campaigns. Some of the how niches that are joining the party are restaurants, retailers, real estate agents, salons, and even churches are getting on board with mobile apps for churches.



Michael Armstrong is the founder of the site and the creator of the free small business mobile marketing videos. He is an expert in the mobile marketing field, with years of experience. Mr. Armstrong wants to help small business owners discover the potential of mobile marketing. Mr. Armstrong believes that mobile marketing is fast becoming a requirement for any organization; however, there has been some confusion surrounding mobile marketing, especially for small business owners. So Mr. Armstrong's primary intent is to clarify the ins and outs of mobile marketing and make the strategies much easier for small business owners to implement and use successfully.



Business owners who are interested in mobile marketing software and training may sign up for the mobile marketing training course for free.



