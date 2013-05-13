New Small Business Website Aims to Enhance the Local Networking Scene

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- There is no question that social networking has taken off big-time, while many in-person networking organizations are struggling. Some, for example, like 30 year-old New England Women Business Owners (NEWBO), have had to shut down. Few business owners would disagree with Robert Kiyosaki who said,



“The richest people in the world look for and build networks, everyone else looks for work.”



Marilyn Edelson of Newton, Massachusetts, former Managing Director of the now-inactive New England chapter of a national networking organization, eWomenNetwork, knows the challenges of networking organizations all too well. Her new website, SmallBusinessNetwork Boston.com, offers an alternative to expensive networking meetings and time-consuming one-on-ones by focusing on offering “high tech and high touch” with a local flavor.



Unlike what for many are overwhelming social and business networking sites such as Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter; and referral sites such as Craig’s list and Angie’s list, SmallBusinessNetwork.com is focused on networking for small business with a focus on Greater Boston. The goal is to expand beyond the reach of referral organizations such as Business Networking International (BNI) and Chambers of Commerce, to provide the equivalent of a virtual Chamber of Commerce or, as one friend put it, “like BNI in your bunny slippers.”



Given the limited amount of time and endless call for investing resources in their business that many small business owners have, this site should be a good compliment to other networking business are already doing. There are plans in the works to partner with selected groups down the road.



SmallBusinessNetworkBoston.com has identified 3 key reasons most important to small business owners when it comes to networking to build business connections:



- Save time and money

- Reach a wider network where you do business

- Compliments and augments in-person networking



Other benefits:



- Build connections where you do business

- Valuable information and resources

- Find some of the latest info on simple strategies located in one place

- Enhance your networking efforts

- Virtual Chamber of commerce

- Business Growth

- Referrals

- A place to make offers to those in your local network



These are just part of an entire online networking solution to help local small business owners connect with each other, and with other small business owners globally.



The site will be officially launched on May 22, 2013. The first 100 members will get free membership (normally $10 per month after 21 days) for 6 months but must contact Marilyn directly at marilyn@ontrackcoaching.com and put “Charter member request” in the subject line.



For media inquiries, to arrange for an interview or an expert quote, please contact Marilyn at 617-964-3202 or 617-306-9352



About Marilyn Edelson

Marilyn has over 15 years of experience in coaching small businesses. She and her firm, OnTrack Coaching and Consulting has been recognized in Boston Magazine, the Boston Globe and the Boston Herald



Marilyn is a member of the International Coach Federation where she has the designation of Master Certified Coach (MCC) shared by fewer than 600 coaches worldwide. OnTrack Coaching and Consulting, is located in Newton, MA and is a member of N3G, a networking group spun off from the Newton-Needham Chamber of Commerce.



www.smallbusinessnetworkboston.com



CONTACT:

Marilyn Edelson

(617) 964-3202

marilynedelson@gmail.com