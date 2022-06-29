New Smart Warehouse Will See the Largest Number of AMRs in a Single Hong Kong E-Commerce Warehouse

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2022 -- YesAsia has collaborated with Geek+ to create a new smart warehouse that will not only be one of the tallest warehouse facilities in the world but also one of the most tech-enabled. The new facility will be located in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, and will have the highest number of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) deployed in any one warehouse in Hong Kong. E-commerce businesses like YesAsia have faced many challenges since the start of the pandemic and logistics and supply chain management has been up there as one of the biggest. The new warehouse is designed to help the online retailer improve this area of operations and allow for greater efficiency by working with a leading AMR specialist like Geek+. The step is just one example of the ambitious strategy that YesAsia has deployed, integrating greater digitisation and automation across the enterprise to help ensure that the business continues to thrive.



As a logistics recruitment agency with a wealth of expertise in Hong Kong, developments like the YesAsia and Geek+ partnership are of great interest to the team at DSJ Global. The firm was first established in 2008 and has provided vital support in end-to-end supply chain recruitment over the years, as the sector has responded to challenges and change. That includes helping talented individuals to take career-defining next steps and supporting business growth through recruitment for a wide spectrum of enterprises, from agile startups to global brands. As well as being a logistics recruitment agency, DSJ Global also offers hiring support across a number of connected areas, including procurement and technical operations. The firm's expertise is anchored in deep industry understanding and insight, as well as the commitment of a global team. Versatile and flexible, the DSJ Global approach is to work with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions to ensure that options can be found for every hiring need.



Supply chain and logistics is a truly global industry - that's something that has become especially obvious during the years of the pandemic. That's why a truly effective logistics recruitment agency needs to be international in nature. While DSJ Global has established a strong presence in Hong Kong over the past decade or so, the firm also has the advantage of being integrated into a much broader network. The team in Hong Kong is part of a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000 and DSJ Global is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Managing this kind of reach requires a committed and insightful team, which is something that DSJ Global has invested in building over the years. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via this logistics recruitment agency, including Purchasing Manager [Commodities Trading], Package Development Engineer and Category Supply Manager [Substrate].



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



To find out more about Logistics Recruitment Agency in Hong Kong visit https://www.dsjglobal.hk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global HK: +852 3008 1912.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.hk.



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.