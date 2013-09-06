New Smoke Relief Review Announced by E-CIG HUB

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- A new review of the Smoke Relief electronic cigarette has now been published. Smoke Relief is one of the many e-cigs designed as an alternative to traditional tobacco cigarettes. This new review of the Smoke Relief electronic cigarette covers all the components and performance of this product.



Smoke Relief e-cig cartomizer has the size, color and general appearance of a traditional tobacco cigarette. Instead of tobacco however, the Smoke Relief e-cig cartomizer consists of a rechargeable battery, heating element and flavor liquid that contains nicotine. When the smoker draws in on the Smoke Relief e-cig, the heating element turns the liquid flavor into water vapor which is then drawn into the lungs. Because there are none of the carcinogens found in tobacco are present in the Smoke Relief e-cig, this product can be used in most public places.



The Smoke Relief review consists of covering the starter kits which generally includes the recharging unit, cartomizers and rechargeable batteries. The review covers the aesthetics, quality, and overall performance of the Smoke Relief e-cig . The purpose of the review is to provide the reader with complete information so that they can make the best informed decision.



Smoke Relief is designed for smokers who either want to switch to a different form of cigarette or to kick the habit altogether, thanks to the adjustable amount of nicotine in the product. For more information about the new review published for Smoke Relief, visit E-CIG HUB.



Elizabeth Morgan

E-CIG HUB

London, United Kingdom

inquiry@ecighub.co.uk

http://www.ecighub.co.uk