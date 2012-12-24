New Social Media Campaigns Launched by PHR Service Provider ZweenaHealth.com

Skillman, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- ZweenaHealth.com has launched a new series of social media campaigns aimed at its growing community of online users. ZweenaHealth.com is a provider of online PHR (Personal Health Record) and health information technology services. Zweena collects patient medical records directly from doctors’ offices, organizes and digitizes them to create an electronic health record that provides updated health information and is accessible online. Zweena also collaborates with Microsoft HealthVault by updating patients' personal HealthVault accounts.



The new social media campaigns provide a medium for Zweena users, fans, and followers to interact, collaborate, network, socialize and have fun online via the various social networks while also participating in exciting online activities and winning amazing prizes in the process.



“Zweena aims to continue providing avenues of interaction for users and customers while also providing them with opportunities for collaboration, feedback and fun while they enjoy the many wonderful offerings of the brand,” says Zweena CEO John Phelan.



To learn more or get started, please visit zweenahealth.com, send an email to info@zweenahealth.com or call the Zweena help line on 877-848-4248 for more information.



About Zweena

Zweena empowers patients, their families and healthcare providers to get the best care and make the best health decisions proactively. Zweena achieves this by collecting patient medical records, assembling and storing them with Microsoft HealthVault, and delivering an online personal health record that is safe, private, and easy to access and share at any time, and from any place. Zweena provides you with an easy and structured way to access and store your personal health record, helping you to make sense of it all and always keeping your vital health information within reach during those critical moments in life.