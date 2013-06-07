New Social Media Management Software Based on Twitter Analytics - Helpaway.com Launched

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- HelpAway, a Social Media based start up, today announced the launch of their Online Social Media Management Software - http://www.helpaway.com. Helpaway connects brand advertisers, agencies, and networks to real time Twitter audience insights. It provides detailed analysis of keywords and mentions of their brands in Twitter.



Twitter is the fastest growing social networking site in the world and is changing the way people live, communicate and how they interact in real-time. According to Jack Dorsey, Founder of Twitter - "Everything we do is about getting people to be more open, more creative, more courageous." Helpaway.com was developed to help in improving Twitter experience and provide a dashboard from where users can manage their multiple Twitter accounts and analyze and storify data.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our website and hope to help clients in improving their Twitter presence and get more leads in turn.” She further added, “The user gets access to a dashboard from where he can manage multiple Twitter accounts and get related data. You can also respond to the queries posted by customers in real time.



Some of the variables, detailed related to which are provided in the report include analytics of mentions, site searches, unfollowers and traffic among others.” The tool also sends alerts about stats and mentions on a monthly basis.



Helpaway.com also provides detailed Analysis of Keywords and Mentions in Twitter. Sample keyword analysis for “SEO” keyword: http://helpaway.com/freetwittertools/keyword-seo/



The company is offering a 30 day free trial offer on the occasion of launch of company and the site and allows the interested social media companies and digital agencies in understanding the advantages of software for one month without paying anything.



According to the sources, ‘Help Away’ is also offering a number of free Twitter tools on their site http://helpaway.com/freetwittertools/twitter-tools/ including check unfollowers, check Twitter influence, compare users, Twitter account alerts, top Twitter users, Twitter trend graph, Twitter trend analysis, trend by location, real time tweets and trends in map to name a few.



Over 60,000 Twitter users have used the free tools section in Helpaway to check their Twitter influence, unfollowers data and other Twitter based analytics. Also several prominent social media and digital agencies have registered as members in Helpaway.



