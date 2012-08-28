New Social Network GlowTrend Is Officially Launched

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- A new social network with all the features people want in their social media is now online. GlowTrend, http://www.glowtrend.com, is the social network brainchild of Michael Wellman Jr.



“I wanted a social site that would bring everything that?s good in other social media sites into one place and still be able to work with the other places,” he said. “That?s why we let you connect to GlowTrend through the other major social media sites.”



Social website GlowTrend is experiencing rapid growth as word gets out. Mr. Wellman said he was at first surprised at how fast the site is growing. He said he then realized that the features and accessibility of the website are the drivers behind that popularity.



“The site is growing very fast and we are very excited at the popularity. We have so many features; our site is packed with options for our users,” he said. “We have incorporated many of the best features of social websites like Facebook.”



Among those options are:



- Friend suggestions

- Instant messenger

- View user posts before becoming friends

- Create events with a date and time

- A place to blog, allowing a user to import blogs from other blogging websites

- Company pages to market a business or product.



Mr. Wellman said, “We are in the development process of releasing a music store for musicians to upload and sell their music integrated into site. We hope the ability to experience new music will make GlowTrend a prime social network site for teenagers.”



Innovation and meeting the needs of the users is how Mr. Wellman and GlowTrend plan to stay at the top of new social networks sites.



GlowTrend is also allowing online advertising through click and pay links and a classified section for users. While advertising will help pay the bills, Mr. Wellman said he hopes it will also be a welcomed feature for users.



For more information visit http://www.glowtrend.com and create a free account of your own.