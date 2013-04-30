New Social Networking Site Gives Away Diamonds

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- To engage new users to use the latest social networking site tosSocial.com, developer Ivan Lau is giving away a high quality diamond for the first 50 users who unlock their profiles. With about a month left to enter before the Launch Celebration Giveaway ends, entries are gathering and hopes are high. “We value our user’s opinions as we launch what we think will be the best online way to reinforce people’s self-image.” said Lau. Dedicated to helping people understand how friends truly see them via posted traits, tosSocial.com is an anonymous answer to self-realization.



“A lot of people think they know themselves but don’t realize their friends may see them differently.” said Lau. “Our site helps people to be honest with anonymity.” Targeting teens and college students, Lau hopes to help users improve themselves through positive or negative opinions given about them via an open invitation to friends on Facebook.



About tosSocial.com

The website is a social networking platform that aims to build a trusted and endorsed personal information on the Internet. tosSocial.com is wholly owned by Fire Jungle Technologies Inc.



http://tossocial.com