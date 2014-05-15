New Social Networking Site Launched

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Voxsn.com is now up and running at http://www.voxsn.com for anyone to check out and join up. VSN is a new social networking platform fully compatible with all mobile devices, laptops and PC's and offering multiple features and apps at one site.



While VSN still pales in size compared to Facebook or Google+, it is not seen as a replacement for any of the popular online social media. Rather, it is an innovative and classy alternative that will appeal to a broad spectrum of existing and potential users. Promoted as a one-stop platform offering something for everyone, Voxsn is tailored to suit people from 18 to 80+ who value privacy, security, simplicity and speed. Its simple and attractive, slightly retro design only broadens its usability and appeal.



Voxsn offers a newsfeed, personal profile pages, albums and photos, blog, groups and gaming support as well as classified advertising. Basic sign-up is free but there are also two higher levels of membership with added features and benefits.



About Voxsn

The creators of Voxsn are three thinkers and doers, led by Dr. Ian C. Hale, writer, teacher and advocate for progress.