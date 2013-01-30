New Social Photo-Sharing App 'Spread' Critically Acclaimed

Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Spread is a social photo sharing iPhone app. Though the iPhone app is relatively new it has already garnered critical acclaim. Here are just some of the comments:



“If you want to while away the hours with a fun new app … spread’s a social networking app that’s worth checking out. It’s the ultimate app for a consumer culture.” - Tapscape



“Spread is a well-thought out application and is highly recommend to anyone at any age because it can be used to express yourself and be used as a valuable tool for finding the interests of some of your favorite people.” – Freeapps.org review.



“Use Spread to discover and share what moves you and connect with those who share your interests.”



- Theiphoneappreview.com.



“It’s a cool way to visualize what you love, what you want to buy, and keep track of all the coolest stuff that you have already. Spread is also a cool way to find new things to lust over, from cars to luxury goods, and anything in between.” - Tapscape



The application was designed with users in mind. “The spread interface is super easy to navigate, and the overall design is sleek and easy on the eyes. Sign up is free, and pretty darn painless”



To use spread, a user simply uploads a photo (or uses the built in photo taking tool). Their friends can then choose to love it, want it, or have it with a simple click of a button or add a comment for others to see and read.



“Spread is strangely addicting. I go and upload one thing and the next thing I know my battery is dead from seeing everyone’s ideas. Wanting, loving and having items that others upload is awesome to see that you like what others do too” – user review on iPhone App store



If someone has a particular interest or new obsession, they can post a photo of it on spread and see others express what they think and interact with their image in the activity feed.



With birthdays friends and family can check someone’s love, want and have it categories and actually see what interests them the most.



Not only this, a user can follow people who have the same passions as they do, giving them a screen full of new things to love and want or share. Discover new passions, share your own and make new friends.



An exciting new feature of the app is the visualizer that allows a user to see their images spread around the world through time. The app shows a globe of the earth and the path the image travels as others choose to love it, want it, or have it. As a reviewer described it:



“You know when you see luggage with stamps from all over the world, well, this is kind of how Spread works in that you can pull up your images that have been shared and see where they have been “spread” across the city, state, country or world.”



To begin browsing see some of the categories available by going to: http://www.loveitspreadit.com/categories.



About Spread

Spread is a social media mobile application and web platform that enables its users to share what they love, want and have with their friends and family. For more information visit http://www.loveitspreadit.com/