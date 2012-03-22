New Social Security Retirement Guide Helps Baby Boomers Maximize Their Retirement Benefits by Optimizing Their Applications

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2012 -- Last year 2011 marked the beginning of a 19 year stretch where approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers will enter the age of retirement on a daily basis, this phenomenon has been dubbed by some as the “Social Security Avalanche”. Although the American economy continues to fluctuate, the financial stability of the Social Security retirement benefits program continues to hold strong. Unfortunately, though, the program is feeling significant impacts within its service-related programs. As more cuts are made to the federal budget, staff continues to be reduced along with office hours, yet the number of incoming applications continues to rise. Bottom line, retiring Americans are now faced with longer wait times for their Social Security applications to be processed and many important questions in regards to benefits go unresolved due to lack of available resources.



Social Security Retirement Guide is a resource website creating quite a buzz lately by bringing insight to many unanswered Social Security benefits questions. The online guide was created by Jim Blair, a former Social Security Administration consultant for over 35 years. As an expert on the ins and outs of the Social Security application process, Blair relays his boundless knowledge with future and current retirees across the country.



“Most people view Social Security as a static benefit that you simply apply for and receive at a certain age,” Blair informs readers of Social Security Retirement Guide. “This is not the case though, and approaching it this way creates $10 billion in unclaimed benefits annually.”



The comprehensive guide walks applicants through the various claiming options and presents long term strategies to help them secure the greatest benefits from their retirement income. Blair, the author, also notes that once an applicant makes a decision on their options and files accordingly, they are essentially locked in with limited options for making changes.



Readers are educated on how to avoid unnecessary mistakes through insightful articles and “Social Security 101” videos. The educational website covers topics which include an in-depth look at early retirement options, tips to maximize Social Security benefits, and helpful answers to common Social Security benefits questions.



While the website’s articles just scrape the surface of Blair’s expertise in retirement benefits, readers can unlock even greater knowledge through the purchase of the Social Security Retirement Guide. This 70 plus page book provides future retirees with an understanding on to fully optimize their benefits. One particularly interesting claim is that couples who follow his strategies can unlock an additional $800 more per month compared to those who follow for early retirement benefits.



According to Social Security Retirement Guide, more than half of all retirees do not receive the full extent of the benefits they qualify for due to application errors and miscalculations. The website and instructional guide aim to minimize these mistakes by providing readers with the necessary tools and information that will allow them to receive the most out of their Social Security benefits.



For more information, please visit http://socialsecurityretirementguide.com



About Social Security Retirement Guide

After spending over 35 years helping retirees manage their social security benefits, author Jim Blair decided it was time to share his experience and knowledge with the retirement population at large. As a former Social Security Administrator, Blair became all too familiar with how difficult and confusing the application process can be so he decided to create a guide to help ease the often frustrating process. His guide, available only through the website, provides people with a detailed explanation of benefit options for individuals, couples, widows, and those who are divorced. This do it yourself resource also covers many exemptions and special circumstances that often affect the level of benefits that may be received.