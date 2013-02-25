New Social Site Launches in March Called VoiceBee

Kissimmee, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- A new social networking site called VoiceBee is set to launch on March 1, 2013. They have a cute little bee as their logo. The bee signifies the “buzz.” When a user sees “Buzz” on the net, they can easily share it on VoiceBee. Users can share funny jokes, hot topics, top stories, photos, fashion, favorite quotes and anything in between.



Sharing “Buzz” is not the only feature VoiceBee has. VoiceBee also allows users to share with their friends, family and followers. Their mission is to be one of the best places to go on the Internet. It will be the one site people can go to in order to share what they love and to pick up on new things they never knew.



Share Passions, Find New Ones and Find New Friends



This online community allows people to share what they love. If something interests the user, they are encouraged to share it with the world around them. Users can share their buzz by using photos, links or videos.



VoiceBee was founded by Kim Starks. Throughout 2012, she has worked on the site and it is officially set to launch on March 1, 2013. Kim Starks has put a great deal of work into this online community. Users can use the site for free, but the members will need to be thirteen years of age or older. Kim Starks encourages individuals to read the “safety tips” she has written, before they use the site. For more information on VoiceBee, Internet users can read the “FAQ.”



VoiceBee is an online buzzboard that is set to launch on March 1, 2013.



