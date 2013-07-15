New Song by Joyamusica Gets 200, 000 Views in First Week of Launch

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Launched a week ago, the new song by Joyamusica – ‘Jumping For Joy’ has emerged as a huge hit among the viewers. Almost 200,000 viewers enjoyed this happy party music with a catchy tune that has the potential to turn into the Summer Hit of 2013.



The song received more than 200, 000 views in the very first week of its release on video channel YouTube and if experts of the field are to be believed, the number is likely to go up at a greater pace in the times to come. When contacted, Joyamusica said, “I am extremely excited about the huge response the song is generating. That would be a great motivation for my upcoming releases as well.”



According to the sources, the summer hit is positive music that is able to generate good mood and positive vibes among the listeners. Mike, a buyer of song said, “The song is simply happy music. Just put it on and have fun. If you love to dance, it is perfect for that as well. The huge success on YouTube and over 100 raving comments confirms the same.”



With the rise in popularity, the comparison of the song with 1994 Spanish smash hit Macarena is already doing rounds. Edward added, “Jumping For Joy may be the song that’s remembered as the dance craze hit of the summer of 2013, in the same vein as the Macarena, or any of a number of such crazes. The beat grabs you immediately and never let go. You will find yourself already dancing when songwriter and singing sensation Joyamusica begins cooing the infectious lyrics. Do not be surprised to see dancers everywhere hopping around the dance floor like kids on a trampoline. You would not be able to get the tune out of your head.”



The video of the song is animated and flows well with the beats. Sources confirmed that the singer is planning to make a dance/ trance version of Jumping for Joy in near future. She is also working on the release of a new song in autumn and a Christmas song for the holidays.



About Joyamusica

Hailing from Spain, Joyamusica started her amazing connection with the piano at the tender age of two. Her formal education started as early as eight years old, allowing her to achieve an outstanding reputation as a teenager, notably for mastering the art of the instrument. At the young age of 16, Joyamusica was already giving piano lessons as teacher. Eventually classical piano led the way to the synth, as she later joined a new wave group, "officially" beginning her career as an independent musician.



