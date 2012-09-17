New songs 2012 - Dillingerforce - 'Bran Nu' Remix Contest Winner Announced

Portsmouth, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- New songs 2012 - DJ Tom Legacy from Barcelona wins remix contest with his superb new electro house song for 2012 - 'Bran Nu - (Tom Legacy Remix)'. Tom wins Cash, plus his track released and its own video on YouTube. The new David Guetta? Time will tell.



DILLINGERFORCE a new Rave meets dancehall act with one of the better new songs of 2012 'Bran Nu' set the contest to give new DJ/remixer talent a spotlight to shine and also to hear their reggae dancehall tune delivered in an new and exciting light. From The Commonwealth of Dominica, Dillingerforce announced the winner of their remix contest (with an amazing 20,000 hits on their page) with the news that the remix will be released in it's own right. It will be distributed through iTunes, Amazon and CDBaby. The official release will be October 20th, but the pre release can be found via YouTube.



Rave inspired electro house and Swedish house have been setting fire to dance floors this summer and this new release looks to further expand the genres. Adding that fresh Caribbean vocal, Dillingerforce are set to take their place alongside Flo Rida, Sean Paul, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Sean Kingston et al.



New songs 2012 .... 'Bran Nu' is coming to a dance floor near you.

Buy Single 'Bran Nu' at iTunes and Amazon



PR contact Kevin Hunneybell Tel: +1 (767) 317 0650



YouTube videos:



Radio Edit (Dancehall) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwGhr4T1AqA



Tom Legacy edit (Electro House remix) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ciu2TkF3vwc