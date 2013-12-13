New Southpoint Condo Pattaya Website Launched

Pattaya, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The website http://www.SouthpointCondoPattaya.com/ is now launched to showcase the Southpoint Pattaya development by the Kingdom Property developer. Within the website there are the prices for the condo units, floor plans, photos and all other related information.



SouthpointCondoPattaya.com also has rental and reseller information for both consumers and real estate agents. This allows people to either sell their unit for find a unit for rent directly within the website. This is unique as most property websites only offer off-plan sales for the Southpoint Pattaya Condo.



The Southpoint Pattaya Condo development has a total of 665 units for sale and the pricing starts at 2.2 million baht. The location of the development in Pattaya is Kasetsin 7, Pratumnak, Pattaya, Thailand. Which is right beside the Cosy beach in Pattaya. More location information can be found online here: http://www.southpointcondopattaya.com/en/southpoint-pattaya-condo-location-address-map.html



Many units are still for sale at Southpoint Condo Pattaya but based on the demand for this and other developments built by Kingdom Property the availability of units will not last long. Erik Hegely, the COO of Tropicana Property said “Several off-plan condo developments in Pattaya sell over 50% of their units within the first few months of going on sale.” Which means the best units in the Southpoint Condo Pattaya will be sold off-plan within the first month.



Contact: Tropicana Property Co., Ltd.

Email: info@SouthpointCondoPattaya.com

Phone: +66 38 059 589

Address: Pattaya, Thailand