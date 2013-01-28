New Spa Has Opened the Doors in Florianopolis

Florianópolis, Brazil -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- Shambala Spa has now opened its second location in Florianopolis, Brazil! Shambala Spa is the #1 spa in Florianopolis bringing superior international quality to the south of Brasil. Eric Thompson, American and Liza Rossi Brazilian, left the US in 2009 to bring well being to others.



Eric worked in Hollywood as a sound mixer on over 400 films with artists such as Nicolas Cage, Mel Gibson, Al Pacino and Marlon Brando. After overcoming depression in 2008 Eric was determined to help others feel great. Liza Rossi worked as an architect for many years in the US on projects such as the Ritz Carlton Miami. Working with Phillippe Stark.



We believe that "Beauty comes from within!"



At the spa we offer massage (swedish, therapeutic, ayurvedic, thai, deep tissue and hot stones, exfoliations, facials with Germaine di Capuccini products, Energetic Healings with reiki and crystals,and the only "Life Activation Healing " available in South America. They also offer empowerment classes from the Modern Mystery School.



http://brasilmms.com/



Shambala Spa Florianopolis, Santa Catarina, Brazil



In 2009 they opened the spa in Lagoa da Conceição and now recently opened their second location on 11/19/2012 in the Floripa Shopping.



http://shambalaspa.com.br/



Shambala Spa means "Paradise on earth" in Sanskrit.

+55-48-3233-0556

+55-48-3234-4998