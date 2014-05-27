New Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,823 Million in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Spray Polyurethane Foam (Open Cell, Closed Cell and Others) Market for Residential Walls, Residential Roofing, Commercial Walls, Commercial Roofing and Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019,"the global spray polyurethane foam market was valued at USD 1,135.3 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 1,823 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2013 to 2019. In terms of volume spray polyurethane foam consumption was 473.5 kilo tons in 2012.



Browse Spray Polyurethane Foam Market Report with Full TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/spray-polyurethane-foam-market.html



Spray polyurethane foam (SPF) is an effective substitute for traditional insulation materials such as glass and metal. Higher efficiency and lower carbon footprint during production have been major factors driving the SPF market. In addition, increasing threat of energy crisis leading to stringent government regulations for energy efficient structures is expected to further augment the market growth. Isocyanates employed in the production of SPF cause severe occupational health hazards including asthma which has been a major factor restraining growth of the SPF market. Volatility of raw material prices has also restrained the demand for SPF. Developing low cost bio-based SPF is expected to offer huge growth opportunities in the market.



Open cell and closed cell SPF together constitute over 90% of the global demand for SPF and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Growing demand for residential applications in developed countries is expected to fuel demand for open cell SPF. Other application segments include one component foam and high density SPF. Demand in other segment is driven by innovation and higher degree of customization.



Demand for SPF can be segregated into five major application segments: residential roofing, residential walls, commercial roofing commercial wall and other niche applications. Residential roofing application dominates the global demand for SPF. Other application segments include medical equipment and transportation among others.



North America followed by Asia Pacific dominates the global demand for SPF. Increasing industrial investment mainly in the developing economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive demand for closed cell SPF. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region for SPF market during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations are expected to drive SPF market in the developed economies of North America and Europe.



Related & Recently Published Reports by Transparency Market Research:



Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/non-halogenated-flame-retardants.html



Polyurethanes Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polyurethanes-market.html



This report segments the global spray polyurethane foam market as follows:



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Product Segment Analysis

- Open Cell

- Closed Cell

- Others (Including high density spray polyurethane foam, one component foam, etc.)



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Application Analysis

- Residential walls

- Residential roofing

- Commercial walls

- Commercial roofing

- Others (Including Medical, Telecom, Transportation, etc.)



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World