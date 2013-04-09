New Spring/Summer 2013 Collection Now Available from Maze Clothing

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- With the warm weather approaching everyone across the UK, men included, is eager to shed the bulky, drab winter layers for a lighter, more upbeat look. Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Cruyff, Fred Perry, and Versace – these are just a few of the top menswear designer labels that are part of the new spring/summer 13 collection now available from Maze Clothing. Maze Clothing’s Liverpool storefront and its website carry a huge selection of jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, trainers, shoes and more from the most popular and sought-after brands on the market today, at discounted prices. Maze has everything to keep the fashion conscious man looking contemporary and fresh all year round.



This spring and summer’s fashions for men are all about staple items done in vibrant colours or stripes. Contemporary slim cut polo’s from Fred Perry, Lyle & Scott and Hugo Boss play well with Replay or Armani designer jeans and Cruyff trainers for a modern look that works day or night, in the city or around town. Basic Lacoste t-shirts and Penguin hoodies with denim from Levis make for a more urban casual look. A button-up collared shirt from Lagerfeld with trousers and a polished Jeffrey West shoe fits any office dress code. Whatever the look men want to achieve, Maze Clothing carries an unbeatable selection of what’s in-style for men right now at affordable prices.



Maze Clothing aims to make it easy for men to look sharp and sophisticated this season in the designer brands they want. Men can shop in Maze’s Mossley Hill, Liverpool store or online at mazeclothing.uk.com to find exactly the styles to fit the look they’re going for. And what’s best is all brands are up to 50% at Maze which means every man can afford to look great this spring and summer.



