New Stansted Owner Driver Programme Launched

The programme designed for owner drivers is only open to Uttlesford District Council licensed owner drivers who manage a vehicle of up to 5 years old. The newly introduced initiative has a range of benefits for drivers which include:



- All airport transfer work

- Blue chip corporate accounts

- Online login and emailed work

- No set shifts – work when you want to

- Programme support and networks

- Benefit from working with some of the best private hire brands at Stansted



A representative for Stansted Travel Service stated that: “We believe in having a close knit team of owners drivers working with us. The relationship is mutually beneficial for us, our clients and the drivers. We expect any interested applicants to be smart, courteous, locally licensed [sorry no PCOs] and take pride in their work.”



The Driver Programme enables this operator to better manage their owner drivers, ensure quality customer service and ensure that drivers are adequately supported.



More drivers are needed in anticipation of a busy year with many Stansted transfers from the airport to London expected later in 2013.



The programme consists of a varied fleet of cars from standard saloons to executive 8 seaters and the demand for more continues, “We need MPV vehicles for the programme as they are the best airport transfer vehicles, in particular late model Ford Galaxy, VW Sharan or Seat Alhambra models.”



The type of work drivers are offered who are accepted onto the programme varies, but is predominantly airport transfer or business/corporate transfers. Better quality work means that drivers are often safer, less at risk from fare dodgers, and other forms of anti-social behaviour linked to town/club type work.



Stansted Travel Services are always looking for motivated, hardworking drivers who can be located throughout the Essex/London area but MUST be Uttlesford licensed. For anyone in the trade who is interested in learning more about the Driver Programme then please click here for more information.



Stansted Travel Services are located close to Stansted and manage and operate a number of airport taxi and transfer brands - http://www.stanstedtravelservices.co.uk/