New Startup FreelancerLunch to Launch Service in London

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- New startup Freelancer Lunch will soon be launching its informal networking service across London's neighbourhoods. From mid-July 2014, freelancers, full-time employees, job-hunters or any other interested people can sign up via the website, FreelancerLunch.com.



Helping to connect freelancers and other independents, the service organises lunch meetings in local eating spots for a small monthly fee. FreelancerLunch.com aims to help independents to make use of their lunch breaks, giving them the chance to try new restaurants, bistros and cafes and to meet new people. With six to twelve people at every lunch, it is easy to get to know fellow freelancers and enjoy a great meal.



Stéphane Gosselin, one of the founding members of the company, said of the venture: ''Freelancer Lunch is an excellent way to connect to like-minded people and discuss new ideas over a delicious meal. It's easy and inexpensive to sign up, and members can even host Freelancer Lunches of their own, so it's really flexible too.



" We hope that our initial success will allow us to expand our business across the United Kingdom, and later on to other locations such as New York and Paris."