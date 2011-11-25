New Steam Vacuum Cleaners Offer 3200 mm of Column Lift

Woburn, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- Daimer Industries, Inc.®, a global source of commercial cleaning hardware, has released a new line of disinfecting steam vacuum cleaners. The new KleenJet® Ultra 10136-443CVP, which incorporates Daimer®’s ATIS® certified germ-eradicating system, adds the company’s most powerful steam vacuum supporting suction power rated for 3200 mm of water column lift.



"The 10136-443CVP steam vacuum cleaners support the highest extraction performance in their class, price point and configuration," disclosed Daimer.com extraction systems communication manager Matthew Baratta. "This new equipment is being sold with other commercial-grade extras, such as large onboard tanks to increase work time between refilling and emptying."



Of Column Lift and Steam Vacuum Cleaners



Daimer®’s 10136-443CVP steam vacuum cleaners line is sold with advanced boiler and pressure level features. The 13,000-watt equipment produces pressurized, highly-dense steam for long duration cleaning as compared to most competing, lower wattage offerings. The new equipment is configured for 440-Volts of 60 Hz, 3-phase electrical power. Daimer® expects to offer the machines in additional configurations for 50 Hz (overseas) and 480-Volt configurations at similar prices.



The new steam vacuum cleaners are shipping with high-velocity extraction systems integrated into the machines. The extraction systems are Daimer®’s first to offer 3200 mm of rated water column lift. The vacuums are designed for both wet and dry applications and can handle dust mites, pollen, animal hair and bed bugs.



For extended operation between emptying and refilling, the steam vacuum cleaners include 35 liter waste tanks and direct water feed support. The boilers are rated for a total of 34 liters of fluid storage. Twenty liter detergent chambers are also included.



For additional information about Daimer® steam vacuum cleaners, vapor steam cleaners, steam cleaner machines, portable steam cleaner systems or floor steamer equipment, visit http://www.daimer.com/steam-cleaners/ or call Matthew Baratta at (888) 507-2220. The steam cleaner machines are available to customers in most countries. Minimum order quantities may apply.



