New Strategic Analysis: Auto Ancillary Market in India 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



Major Segments

Opportunity Areas

Export- Import

Drivers & Challenges

Government Initiatives

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendation



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/auto-ancillary-market-in-india-2013-report.html



This is followed by the market overview section which comprises of an illustration of the transition path of the Indian auto ancillary market, where it depicts India’s gradual transformation into a full-scale Tier 1 supplier along with the rising exports of complex auto parts. This section further provides an insight into the overall auto ancillary market in India. The market size and forecasted growth along with the market segments and their respective values have been mentioned in the report.



It also highlights the employment opportunities and contribution to country’s GDP by the auto ancillary sector. Then it provides the potential growth prospects of the auto ancillary industry in terms of imports, exports and domestic production. This is followed by an illustration of the complete value chain, starting with the raw material producers and concluding with the end users of this sector. Further, it states the opportunities for the players positioned at different levels within the auto ancillary sector.



Moving along, auto ancillary market segments section in the report elaborates on the basic six market segments, engine parts, drive transmission & steering parts, body & chassis, suspension & braking parts, equipments, electrical parts and others, wherein it lists their respective production share in the overall market, brief outlook and their major sub-segments. Then for each sub-segment, the report displays the demand and forecasted growth, product variation, major players and strategic alliances along with market segmentation in terms of region, sector, structure and type. Thereby it offers very detailed information about the major sub-segments within the broad auto ancillary segments.



The opportunity areas section in the report talks about the five major automobile production hubs in India, stating the key auto hubs, key auto ancillary hubs and emerging auto ancillary hubs within each major auto hub. It also highlights the auto industry scenario and growth drivers specific to each auto hub.



The report provides detailed information about the exports and imports of auto ancillary products along with present and future growth in both exports and imports in value terms. It also provides country-wise export-import data for the financial year 2011.

Factors driving the growth of auto ancillary market in India are also explained in detail, which includes growing automotive industry, healthy economic outlook, auto aftermarket demand, growing investments and opportunity from new US IT compliance law.



The key challenges identified are exposure to cyclical downturns in the automobile industry, rising labour costs and price of raw materials, counterfeit market, technical inefficiency and depreciating currency.



The report covers the various government initiatives concerning the auto ancillary sector in India. This section discusses the impact of the Union Budget 2012-13 on the auto ancillary market, plans of setting up the National Automotive Board, National Automotive Testing and R&D Infrastructure Project, export incentives and the various initiatives undertaken by Auto Component Manufactures’ Association in India.



The trends section in the report comprises of an in-depth analysis of the major trends prevailing in the auto ancillary market, which include diversification, rising PE/VC investments, focus on quality, adoption of green strategies, increasing foreign presence and changing design.



The competitive landscape section begins with the Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, illustrating the competitive rivalry, bargaining power of suppliers and buyers and threat of new entrants and substitutes. It outlays the competitive landscape of the auto ancillary market in India briefing about the domestic and foreign players existing in the market. The section includes competitive benchmarking of the top players operating in the Indian auto ancillary market.



The report also features brief profiles of major domestic and foreign players in the market and a snapshot of their corporation, financial performance along with the key financial ratios, business highlights, their product portfolio and individual SWOT analysis providing an insight into the existing competitive scenario.



The report concludes with a section on strategic recommendations which comprises an analysis of the growth strategies of the auto ancillary market in India.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/auto-ancillary-market-in-india-2013-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us