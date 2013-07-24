New Strategy Just Releases: Business Process Management (BPM) Cloud, Mobile, and Patterns: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- New study Business Process Management (BPM), Cloud, Mobile, and Patterns: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2013 to 2019. The 2013 study has 595 pages, 196 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth.As people move to cloud computing and use their smart phones and tablets to access apps, exception management of business process becomes a significant aspect of doing business. Patterns are being used to control automated process better and interact with it in a more flexible manner.According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the Research team that prepared the study, "Cloud computing, mobile computing, and smart devices represent the major forces impacting business process management (BPM) markets.



IBM and others are leveraging patterns to gain competitive advantage in enterprise BPM markets. Managers use large BPM systems and small and mid-size business use the BPM cloud."



Ms Eustis continued, "BPM is evolving cloud SaaS for business applications to accomplish work. The opportunity to implement apps that make automated process more responsive to the needs of customers, partners, suppliers, and distributors, people use business process management (BPM) as the need for automation tools to help workers is upon all of us."Business process management software is achieving the ability to connect people across applications.



Within the siloed lines of business BPM software capability extends the reach of everyone, it extends the access to information needed to do a job. As enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth BPM is creating new market opportunities.



