New Strategy Releases on Global Epigenetic and MicroRNA Biomarkers Market 2013: MarketResearchReports.biz

The epigenetic and microRNA biomarkers fields are co-evolving and have reached a critical point wherein enough signatures have been identified across various different disease classes, most notably in cancer, that some of these signatures/expression patterns can be validated and deployed for use in the clinic. However, these biomarker fields are evolving in parallel with the research marketplace, and therefore SELECTBIO has in this market report characterized the research markets for both these fields so as to present a comprehensive analysis that en bloc provides a complete picture of this expanding marketplace.



Specific Topics Addressed in this Market Report:



- Epigenetics Research Market Analysis

- Primary Market Survey to Characterize Research Market Trends based on Data Collected from Researchers

- Breakout of Epigenetics Research Activity based on Epigenetic Modifications Studied

- Segmentation of Epigenetics Research Activity based on Disease Classes Studied

- Epigenetics Research Activity in Cancer--Quantitative Segmentation

- Reagent Kits and Products in the Epigenetics Research Field [Details of Products from the Vendors in this Space are Presented and Analyzed]

- Epigenetics Biomarkers

- En masse Analysis of All Epigenetics-focused Publications and Trends from these Data with respect to Potential Epigenetics Biomarkers

- Description of Epigenetic Biomarkers Identified to Date in Various Cancer Classes [Nature of Epigenetic Signature, Potential Role in Prognostics and Diagnostics]

- MicroRNA Research Market Analysis

- Primary Market Survey Data Presents a Complete Picture of the microRNA Research Field based on End-User/Researcher Practices

- Methodologies and Market Breakout for Expression Profiling

- Quantitative Breakout of the microRNA Research Market Across the Research Workflow

- Product Vendors and their Quantitative Penetrance in the microRNA Research Markets

- MicroRNA Biomarkers Analysis

- Expression Patterns/Signatures of microRNAs in Different Disease States

- Prognostic/Diagnostic Potential of microRNA Expression Patterns

- microRNAs in Biological Fluids as Circulating Biomarkers: List and Significance

- Cancer Biomarker Classes

- Traditional Cancer Biomarkers

- Oncogenes

- Tumor-Suppressor Genes

- Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

- Up-to-date List of CDx on the Marketplace

- Partnerships in the CDx Space



