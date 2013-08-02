New Strategy Releases on Global Inflight Entertainment Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Global In-flight Entertainment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of aircraft orders. The Global In-flight Entertainment market has also been witnessing an increased number of new technologies and solutions. However, complying as per regulatory body norms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global In-flight Entertainment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global In-flight Entertainment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., and Thales SA.



