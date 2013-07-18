New Strategy Releases on Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2012-2016” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Global Multi-factor Authentication market to grow at a CAGR of 19.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of government regulatory requirements. The Goblal Multi-factor Authentication market has also been witnessing an increasing popularity of phone-based authentication solutions. However, the high cost of deploying multi-factor authentication solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Multi-factor Authentication Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Multi-factor Authentication market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., Entrust Inc., Gemalto N.V., and VASCO Data Security International Inc.
