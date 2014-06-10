New Streaming Video Service Announced

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Microspace Communications, the leader in satellite broadcasting, is excited to announce a new video streaming service that perfectly complements satellite delivery, called HostCast. HostCast utilizes the internet to offer secure delivery of an organization's video content to smartphones, tablets, laptops, or any other internet connected device.



The new HostCast streaming video solution provides secure, reliable, and cost effective streaming of your business critical video to users around the globe. The solution is extremely scalable and can support hundreds or even thousands of unique viewers.



This new service handles everything from high bandwidth HD video to legacy SD business video. The video content that needs to be delivered is encoded locally and streamed 24/7 to any location around the world.



Learn more at http://microspace.com/services/hostcast-streaming-video-service