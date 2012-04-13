New StructuredSettlementsInfo.net Website Gives Answers on Structured Settlements

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- Thousands of individuals that may be eligible for a structured settlement or lump sum payment are consulting the new website StructuredSettlementsInfo.net as the first educational step before consulting a lawyer. The Crimson Hill Products Inc. website is dedicated to providing quality information on the subject of structured settlements ranging from their definition to how they are handled by the courts and what can be done with them. The website also provides tips, product reviews and much more.



Every day, thousands of individuals suffer loss or injury that may result in a structured settlement being offered as compensation by the responsible entity. While most people understand that these financial tools pay benefits on a regular schedule for a set period of time, few people understand their options or what they can and cannot do with a structured settlement. The new website StructuredSettlementsInfo.net was created to answer those questions. “While individuals need a lawyer to enter into a structured settlement agreement, the new website lays out the initial information that they will need to understand their options so that they have a plain language understanding of these compensation tools when consulting a lawyer,” said a StructuredSettlementsInfo.net representative.



The website begins by providing a plain language definition of structured settlements and then delves into the differing forms and the individuals rights under the law regarding them. Individuals are also given detailed information on how their structured settlement can be used as well as what restrictions may apply. The website also provides sell structured settlement information.



Readers will learn their rights in selling a structured settlement in the U.S. as well as other countries. Several typical reasons why individuals may sell their structured settlement are also provided. Many of the benefits and potential drawbacks of structured settlements and lump sum payments are discussed such as their tax exempt status.



Although the website makes it clear that the site is not intended to provide any legal or financial advice, it can provide a basic education on structured settlements that can be helpful in seeking legal consultation. The Website also has a handy structured settlement FAQs section for the answers to the most frequently asked questions. For more information, please visit http://www.structuredsettlementsinfo.net/



About Crimson Hill Products Inc.

The information website StructuredSettlementsInfo.net was developed by Crimson Hill Products Inc. The family owned and operated company researches and provides high quality online information in a variety of different online areas. Incorporated in early 2011, they have created over 15 websites to provide answers and solutions to people in need and have many more ideas and websites planned over the coming years.