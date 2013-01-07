New Studies Show That Compression Stockings Can Help Runners and Many Athletes Perform Better

Oswega, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- For a long time athletes have been looking for many things to help them perform better in the field they compete. Athletes everywhere have used many things to improve performance from protein shakes to inventive gizmos that claim to enhance performance. It is true that that people have tried just about anything and while some work very well many are just bust. Through many recent studies it has been shown that Compression Stockings help improve performance of many athletes.



What has been thought of to be used for long period of times to improve blood flow circulation of post op patience has now been applied to athletics. It is a sound idea since increase blood circulation means that the muscles that so dearly need the extra oxygen and nutrients get them at a better rate and pace in the outer extremities which most athletes use when competing.



Recent studies confirm what has been believed for a long time that increased blood flow helps your muscle recovery time. What this means now is that by using compression stockings or socks you can cut your recovery time by at least half the time which means that you can train harder and recover faster. Wouldn’t that be better, to be able to avoid the soreness that we so desperately hate and keeps us many times from staying focused and motivated from being able keep going.



It is important to understand that not just any compression stocking will do the trick and there are many claims out there that the they are the ones that have the right compression stocking for your needs. It is important to be able to know what type of compression stocking or sock to use otherwise the proper results will not be achieved and you can actually just cause undue pressure to your muscles.



The things to look for when looking for compression socks or stockings for performance and athletics



- Make sure they are graduated compression stockings, meaning that the most pressure is toward the ankle and lessen as they go up.

- Make sure they are made for athletic performance, there are many types of compression stockings out there and most are made for normal wear not for athletic performance.

- See what the life of the stocking to make sure they are durable as they are not inexpensive.

- Make sure to start at a light compression such as 8-15 mmHg compression and work your way up to a heavier compression as they take time to adjust to. You should also avoid heavy compression anything over 20-30 mmHg is probably much more compression than your going to need.



For compression stockings we recommend Jobst Athletic Socks and Stockings and also Truform Athletic Socks and Stockings



If you get them and they are difficult to put on don’t be discouraged as many people have trouble putting them on but there are plenty of Compression Stocking Aids out there to make it easier to get them on. The one that we recommend is a line by Arion called the easy-slide line. They are made of a supper slick material which makes putting on the compression stockings a lot easier. Arion makes four different types on that line.



- Easy-slide – made for open toe stockings

- Sim-slide – made for open toe stockings but can also be used a removal compression stocking aid

- Easy-slide Caran – made for closed toe compression stockings use Velcro to hold together

- Magnide – made for closed toe compression stockings and uses magnets to hold together



