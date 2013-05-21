New Study Available at Marketresearchreports.biz on Worldwide Teleradiology Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Therapeutic Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018” to its database



Teleradiology involves the transmission of digital medical images from x-ray tests, sonograms, CAT scans etc. over an electronically controlled network for diagnostic purposes. The global teleradiology technology market is expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate during the forecasted period. The healthy growth rate of the market is accounted for by growth drivers such as technological advancements in the field of remote patient diagnosis, rising demand for medical tourism, and growing number of manufacturers providing mobile healthcare services. The Asia-Pacific market will fuel the expansion of the global market due to the future opportunities owing to the economical growth of nations such as China and India.



The market is segmented on the basis of applications into hospitals, healthcare diagnostic centers, and home healthcare. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world regions form the market segmentation on the basis of geography. The North American region was valued as the largest market in terms of market share in 2011 followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2012 to 2018.

Some of the key players in the market are Teleradiology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Agfa-Gevaert NV, Sectra Imtec AB, NightHawk Radiology Holdings Inc. and others.

