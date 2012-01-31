New Study by ‘4AutoInsuranceQuote.org’ Shows Texting and Driving Increases Car Insurance Rates

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- People do a lot of crazy things while behind the wheel. From eating and applying makeup to talking on the phone and reading, drivers practice a number of unsafe habits that draw their attention away from the road.



To many people, sending a quick text while driving may seem harmless. But according to the latest study by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.org, texting while driving not only raises a person’s risk of causing an accident, it can also lead to an increase in their car insurance rates. The study by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.org sites numerous sources regarding the dangers of texting and driving and explains the ways in which this risky distraction can impact a driver’s insurance costs.



According to the study, a 2008 report by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration showed that drivers distracted by their cell phones caused 24,000 injuries and 1,000 deaths in 2009. The report by the NHTS also revealed that since 2005, the number of fatal texting-related accidents has almost doubled, providing cause for concern for insurance companies and even the President of the United States. In fact, President Obama has made it illegal for federal employees to use cell phones while operating government equipment.



In addition, Guam, D.C. and 35 U.S. states have specific bans on texting while behind the wheel.



Not only is typing a quick message to friend or family member while behind the wheel dangerous, the study by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.org shows it can also cost people a lot of money in insurance premiums.



“Although people rarely think about it when a text comes in, picking up the phone to reply could end up costing them thousands of dollars,” states the study. “In addition to the fees and expenses arising from an accident, people who text while driving face heightened long-term auto insurance costs.”



Additionally, because texting is such a dangerous distraction, it is an offense worthy of ticketing in many states. The result of such citations is a higher monthly insurance premium.



4AutoInsuranceQuote.org provides three efficient ways to help drivers reduce the temptation to text while behind the wheel. These include installing a text-blocking app, purchasing a voice-activated system, and using a special hardware device that cuts off a cell phone’s signal when the car is in use.



The easier solution is obviously to turn off the phone before driving. But with 10 percent of the overall population admitting to texting while driving on a regular basis, some people may need a little extra help putting the phone down.



