New Study by DigitalOlympus.com Shows How Networked Printing Helps Businesses Save

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Document creation is a major aspect of any business' operation at the office level; documents must be created for each transaction and to track internal processes. Documents constitute the all-important paper trail without which a business cannot operate, grow or even exist. A recent study by DigitalOlympus.com reveals that businesses can optimize their document creation and control processes to reduce costs by adopting networked printing for such daily printing services as flyer printing, large format printing, brochure printing, shipping labels printing, vinyl banners printing and others.



Networked printing entails using a central printer or group of smart, inter-connected printers to facilitate the printing work of multiple related offices or an entire department. This is opposed to using a separate printer for each office. Using a separate printer for each office is potentially a wasteful strategy that may not boost productivity because of several important reasons.



Firstly, a printer to each office means that there are multiple sources of energy consumption and cost. Second, there are also multiple sources of toner, ink and solvent demand, which will always be collectively greater at any future time than if a single printer were used to serve those needs. There will also be higher maintenance costs as a result.



These multiple sources of cost (energy, materials and maintenance) means that businesses will generally spend more when they use multiple printers than where a single printer is used. This leads to a higher cost of operation internally which also affects the business bottom line negatively.



The solution is the use of a single, networked printer, or a central (small) group of smart networked printers (no more than 2 or 3) to serve the needs of all offices or the entire department. The following valid question arises in this scenario: will a single or a few printers meet the printing, energy and workload requirements of the many offices or entire department served without frequent breakdowns which will also attract high cost and inefficiency?



The answer lies in the fact that there are smart, energy-efficient printers outfitted with automatic management designs and computing modules to effectively manage high-volume printing jobs from multiple computers by printing according to priority (when needed) and volume (how much is needed) to save on energy, ink, paper and other material costs at any point in time. These smart printers also save on the electric bill by automatically shutting off during idle times.



The use of such smart printers in a stand-alone configuration (for smaller businesses) or small networks of 2 or 3 units (for larger businesses or multi-level departments), can help save on energy, materials and maintenance costs in the long term, saving vital funds for businesses that can help accelerate growth.



"Networked printing arrangements dramatically reduce energy, materials and maintenance costs for businesses currently adopting multiple unsynchronized printers for individual offices. The use of smart multi-tasking and energy-efficient printers in a networked arrangement can significantly improve productivity and lower office costs," says a study collaborator.



