New Study by Ecellulitis Reports 30% Incidence of Cellulitis Among Individuals Above 45 Years

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Latest medical study by Ecellulitis.com in collaboration with UCLA Medical Center has revealed 30% incidence of cellulitis in individuals over 45 years. It has also revealed age as the most significant factor in defining the risk of incidence, with individuals over 45 having a risk factor of 80% above average.



Over the last decade Cellulitis has become one of the most prevalent skin disorders, especially in the age-group of 45 and above. The study which was commissioned by Skin center of UCLA Medical Center was conducted over a period of 2 years, from June 2010 to June 2012. The results of study are expected to increase interest in research on Cellulitis and alternative treatment plans. “Till only a couple of years back, finding relevant and scientific information for Cellulitis was a major pain point. The discussion in scientific community had been sparse owing to lack of data. With Ecellulitis we aimed to create an online repository of leading scientific research and information about the medical condition and similar skin diseases. The study was natural extension of our aim” says John Williams, founder of Ecellulits.com.



The site, www.ecellulitis.com has over 400 research papers and articles pertaining to symptoms and treatment of Cellulitis alone. The content is regularly updated and is sourced only from reliable and trusted online and offline sources. “The site also has an interactive research and discussion center where people can discuss their individual cases with MDs. The data thus collected is part of an ongoing research” informs Mr Williams, when asked about works in progress.



On future initiatives he says “We are planning for fundraiser over the next 3 months to assess the particularly high incidence of disease in California as compared to demographic numbers all over US. The site will continue to expand and will feature research on other prominent skin diseases. But the present challenge lies in expanding more on this research and exploring further on Cellulitis symptoms and Cellulitis treatment”.



Ecellulitis.com is an online journal with up to date information about Cellulitis. The content is taken from published research in offline and online medical media. Since development in 2010, the site has attracted over 1m visitors. In the patient Corner, users can consult with 5 expert MDs on cellulitis related queries.



