New Study Calls Snoring Serious Health Risk, SleepPro Experts Agree

Pennyland, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Serious pillow talk: Far from being an annoying and often-times amusing nuisance, a new study released by the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich., found that snoring could be the important early warning of serious, life-threatening health problems, including heart disease. Experts at leading UK-based snoring device manufacturer SleepPro agree.



Snoring, the vibration of respiratory structures and the resulting sound is largely due to obstructed air movement during breathing while sleeping. The causes are many and may include throat weakness, a misaligned jaw, or an obstruction in the nasal passageway, among other conditions. In some cases, the sound of snoring may be soft, but for many, the sound is load and displeasing.



After filling in detailed questionnaires about their snoring habits, respondents of the Henry Ford Hospital study were given ultrasound scans to look at the thickness of their carotid artery. The evidence was conclusive: The inner layers of the artery walls were found to be far thicker among the snorers than the other adults. Researchers believe the connection between snoring and arterial thickening is a result of the constant vibrations of the snoring, which results in inflammation. The thickened arteries then create a serious health condition that can lead to brain haemorrhages, heart attacks and strokes.



“Snoring has long been thought of as an annoying habit,” says SleepPro Marketing Director Richard Best. “The new study now shows the long-term serious health risk snoring can pose and the importance of seeking an approved treatment.” Although the market is flooded with a host of stop snoring devices, they’re not all equally effective, he said. Best encourages snorers to seek medical evaluation before purchasing a device.



Snoring control mouthpieces are one of only three medically proven treatments for snoring. The remaining two, explains Best, are expensive—surgery and the oft uncomfortable Constant Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine. The company manufactures four stop snoring devices, including the widely acclaimed SleepPro Standard, a mandibular advancement splint/device that works by advancing the lower jaw, which in turn helps to open the upper airway during sleep and relieve snoring. According to Best, all SleepPro snoring products are designed for comfort and clinically proven to reduce or relieve snoring.



Best and the team of SleepPro experts warn that snoring is much more than a bedtime annoyance and that in all cases, “It should not be ignored.” To learn more about snoring treatments or for more information on the results of the Henry Ford Hospital snoring study, visit the company website (http://www.sleeppro.com/).



About SleepPro

Helping patients find relief from snoring and sleep apnea since 1998, SleepPro is a leading UK-based manufacturer of stop snoring devices, including the widely acclaimed SleepPro Standard (a mandibular advancement splint/device). SleepPro is recommended by numerous National Health Service (NHS) doctors throughout the United Kingdom and reputable sleep clinics worldwide. To learn more about snoring treatments, visit the company website (http://www.sleeppro.com/).



