New Study: China Tourism Industry Report, 2012-2014 - Market Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2014 Report : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- China Tourism Industry Report, 2012-2014 of SinoMarketInsight forecasts that in 2014 the revenue of Chinas tourism industry from domestic tourism will reach RMB 2.92137 trillion, accompanied by a compound growth rate of 18% during 2011-2014.



In the first half of 2012, cumulative number of Chinas domestic tourism climbed 14.6% YoY to 1.55 billion person-times, an increase of two percentage points over the same period last year; inbound tourists across the country amounted to 65.8878 million person-times, down 0.58% YoY, of which, the number of inbound tourists in April saw a year-on-year decline of 3.97%, hitting a new record low growth rate of tourist arrivals since 2010.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-tourism-industry-report-2012-2014



In this period, from a regional perspective, Guangdong Province still received the most inbound tourists, up to 14.738 million person-times, a year-on-year increase of 3.93 percentage points, on account of being adjacent to Hong Kong, which contributed 61.4% of the number. With respect to the source distribution, tourists from South Korea, Japan, the United States and Russia occupied the first four positions as usual, maintaining the neighboring tourists-dominant pattern.



Following consumption upgrading and traffic improvement, in addition to the traditional landscape tourism, higher-level vacation and leisure travel, cultural and eco-tourism are gradually becoming highlights. Eco-tourism, for example, as a new concept of tourism that perfectly interprets back to nature, has received much attention for its eco-friendly and healthy features.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/163964



This report primarily consists of eight chapters and 160 charts, covering the development status of Chinas tourism industry, an analysis of Chinas domestic tourism, inbound tourism, outbound tourism, travel agencies and some scenic spots, the operation, competitive landscape and operational features of tourism industry in major provinces and cities, as well as the financial and business development situation and trends of 17 key enterprises.



Related Report:



Assessment of the China Tourism Market : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/89600



The tourism industry in China has been maintaining a steady growth and is being recognized as a sector crucial for countrys economic growth. The sector is contributing to the advancement of related industries, society and the economy as a whole. The industry is also creating employment opportunities in tourist cities and improving the social, cultural and ecological environment.



Due to various positive factors such as robust economic growth, consistent increase in the RMB exchange rate and the continuous lowering of Chinas visa threshold, the countrys tourism industry is growing rapidly. The number of inbound overnight tourist to China grew 3.4 percent in 2011 to reach approximately 58 million people compared to 56 million people in 2010. Earnings from international tourism increased from USD46 billion to more than USD48 billion for the same period.

Why should the report be purchased?



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/