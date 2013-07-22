New Study: Colombia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Executive Summary



Five will roll out 4G LTE services in Colombia



BuddeComm’s yearly update of Colombia - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband, and Forecasts provides a comprehensive overview of the trends and developments in the telecommunications market of Colombia, including the regulator’s statistics, company data, and other industry indicators to the end of 2012, as well as estimates for 2013 and expected market developments in the coming years.



Economic climate



Like other countries around the world, Colombia has been hit by the global economic slump. Reduced commodity prices and demand have affected exports, slowing GDP growth. In the first half of 2013, the country’s economy also suffered from industrial disputes and a sluggish manufacturing sector.



Regulatory framework



The main regulatory instruments in the telecom sector are the Convergence Decree and the ICT Law. The first sets out the rules attached to the Convergence Licence. It also requires telcos with dominant market position to provide wholesale services and unbundling. The second promotes universal access, ensures free competition and the efficient use of infrastructure and spectrum, and above all, it strengthens consumer protection.



Telecom market outlook



We estimate that the fastest growing sectors in 2013 will be 3G and 4G mobile services, satellite TV, and fixed broadband. The fixed-line sector will continue to stagnate or contract. The mobile telephony sector appears to be facing early market saturation: many of the wealthier citizens already have two or more mobile phones, while a large percentage of the population cannot afford even one.



