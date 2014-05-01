New Study Confirms Safety of Fake Cigarettes

Ceylon, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- New studies have added to the already heated debates as to the possible health dangers of fake cigarettes known as electronic cigarettes. The new studies confirm what the best electronic cigarette manufacturers have long maintained: second hand exposure to e liquid is not poisonous at all.



The main reason why smoking regular cigarettes have been banned in many public places is the danger of second hand smoke. Studies showed that the cigarette smoke emitted by smokers contained high levels of toxins which can affect the health of people nearby. Because even non-smokers are endangered, today a lot of places have banned smoking within the premises.



Electronic cigarettes, on the other hand, are not cigarettes at all. It is an electronic device fashioned to look like a cigarette, and powered by a rechargeable battery. Users put in a cartridge contain nicotine, and the heating element vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge for the user to inhale.



According to the studies, the electronic cigarette does not produce toxins for nearby non-smokers to inhale. Inside the cartridge, the nicotine is dissolved in propylene glycol or vegetable glycerin. Both substances are common food additives. The US FDA classifies propylene glycol as Generally Recognized as Safe. It’s for these reasons that many countries which ban public smoking generally accept the public use of electronic cigarettes.



These cigarettes can be obtained online from eCig Sales.



About eCig Sales

The eCig Sales website is the best electronic cigarette and e liquid seller in Canada. Its electronic cigarettes are a much better alternative to real cigarettes, and they also help wean off smokers so that they can finally quit smoking. It can be found online at http://eeecig.com/. They offer free shipping in Canada, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.



Contact Details

Georgina Owens

3994 St. John Street

Ceylon, SK S4P 3Y2

Phone: 306-454-4733