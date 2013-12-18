New Study Confirms There's No Such Thing as Fat But Fit

New Hyde Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- A new study from a team of Canadian researchers which pours over data from multiple previous studies confirms that there's no such thing as "fat but fit". Not only is such a claim misleading, but it's also dangerous, encouraging unhealthy, obese individuals to be idle as opposed to take action and fight against their condition.



Individuals who are obese have been statistically linked to having greatly enhanced risks and occurrences of a variety of dangerous and deadly illnesses and conditions, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, heart attack, stroke, and more. People with higher Body Mass Index (BMI) numbers almost always have comorbidities which negatively impact their health and their lifestyle, and may quite literally take off years or even decades of their lives.



At the New York Bariatric Group, that has been a core belief of the practice, and today, many more primary care physicians are also thankfully beginning to recognize this fact and provide referrals for obese patients to receive bariatric surgery.



Other studies which claimed to prove that there was such a thing as healthy obesity perhaps looked at skewed numbers. For instance, a young male with lots of muscle mass would have a high BMI due to his bodyweight, but would clearly not be in the same classification as another individual who was obese, and not overly muscle-bound.



The New York Bariatric Group offers a comprehensive collection of the most innovative and successful types of bariatric surgery, including laparoscopic banding, gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass revisional surgery, and more.



In tandem with their comprehensive support and educational system and an ongoing bariatric program for patients both pre- and post-surgery, and NYBG patients enjoy phenomenal success, both immediately and over the long haul as well.



On average, NYBG patients benefit from a permanent weight loss of between 50 and 75 percent of their excess weight.



Learn more about New York Bariatric Group, their highly skilled and experienced surgical team, and the types of bariatric surgery they offer by visiting StopObesityforLife.com, or calling them directly at 800.633.8446 to request more information or schedule an initial consultation.



About the New York Bariatric Group

The New York Bariatric Group was formed by four of the country's leading bariatric surgeons. Together, they provide innovative and successful treatments to fight obesity, including all types of bariatric surgery, such as laparoscopic banding, sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and more. Their surgical team has extensive experience, and NYBG provides an unmatched bariatric program that produces real weight loss success, with patient education, mentorships, support groups, and ongoing assistance with nutrition and post-surgery lifestyle. Visit the New York Bariatric Group online at StopObesityforLife.com, or call them at 800.633.8446.