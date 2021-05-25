New Study: Coronavirus Vaccine Market Forecast to 2026 : Serum Institute of India ,BioNTech SE ,Pfizer Inc. ,Gilead Sciences Inc.

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Coronavirus Vaccine Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the Coronavirus Vaccine market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Scope of the Report of Coronavirus Vaccine



Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Coronavirus affects the respiratory tract with symptoms such as a cough, fever, and in more severe cases, difficulty breathing. This disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has virus on it then touches their eyes, nose or mouth. People who have underlying medical conditions and those over 60 years old have a higher risk of developing severe disease and death. Coronavirus vaccine is in its developing stage. It is developing by the various major players in the market. This vaccine will use to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against coronavirus.



Recently, Oxford Universityâ€™s coronavirus vaccine opens for a clinical trial on humans. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford is based on an adenovirus vaccine vector and the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:



Serum Institute of India (India),BioNTech SE (Germany),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Gilead Sciences Inc. (United States),GlaxoSmithKline (United States),Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (United States),Moderna Inc. (United States),Novavax Inc. (United States),AbbVie Inc. (United States)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



Application (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Clinics), End-users (Adults, Children)



The Coronavirus Vaccine Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology.



Market Trends:

High Demand for Total Cure of Coronavirus Total Cure Treatment



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of People Affecting the Coronavirus Disease Worldwide

Spread of Coronavirus Disease Worldwide

Government Initiatives and Support for Vaccine Development



Challenges:

Huge Investment for Research and Development of Coronavirus Vaccine



Opportunities:

Huge Investment by Major Players for Coronavirus Vaccine Development

Rising Demand from End-users

High Future Demand for Vaccine from the Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



