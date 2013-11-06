New Study Determines Fitness Age

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- A person’s fitness age is a determination of how well their body physical works currently, compared with how well it should work for their biological age. This information is useful when creating a fitness regimen to determine if training regimen one has is working to keep them healthy and young, or if they need to change training tactics to tackle weaker areas and improve health.



A person’s biological age and their fitness age could be two completely different things, but recent advancements have made it easier to determine this number. Previously, a person would have to have their fitness age figured out in a lab by a physician, but a recently released Norwegian study has come up with a better way.



Researchers for the study collected around a dozen measurements from 5,000 participants, including height, body mass index, resting heart rate, and total cholesterol levels. They participants also ran until they were physically exhausted, then were given a test to measure peak oxygen intake.



Using this information, the scientists created a web test that combines factors the factors to determine fitness age without requiring the physical activity factor. Those interested in finding out the levels can complete the survey providing their sex, age, exercise levels (including time spent exercising and exertion) waistline measurements and resting pulse rate. Once this information is entered, the program calculates estimated fitness age and approximate oxygen intake.



The test can be taken online at http://www.ntnu.edu/cerg/vo2max. Using this information, one can adapt their training regimen to improve this number and become healthier overall.



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