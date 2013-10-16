New Study: Global and China Smart Gas Meter, Smart Heat Meter, Smart Water Meter Industry 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The report firstly introduced Smart Gas Meter basic information included Smart Gas Meter definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence.



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Smart Heat Meter:



The report firstly introduced Smart Heat Meter basic information included Smart Heat Meter definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Smart Heat Meter industry policy and plan, Smart Heat Meter product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc.



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Smart Water Meter:



The report firstly introduced Smart Water Meter basic information included Smart Water Meter definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Smart Water Meter industry policy and plan, Smart Water Meter product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc.



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