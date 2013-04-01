New Study: Global Digital Signal Processor Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Digital Signal Processor market to decline at a CAGR of 3.50 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market decline is the declining revenue following global economic slowdown. The Global Digital Signal Processor market has also been witnessing the increasing use of field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based digital signal processor in imaging equipment. However, the increasing adoption of digital signal processors in the consumer electronic equipment such as digital cameras, set-top-boxes, and printers could drive the growth of this market.



To Buy The Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-digital-signal-processor-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Digital Signal Processor market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Digital Signal Processor market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Analog Devices Inc., Freescale Semiconductor Ltd., LSI Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altera Corp., Broadcom Corp., Ceva Inc., Infineon Technologies AG., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Mips Technologies Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ST Microelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corp., and Xilinx Inc..



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165332



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Global Nanofiber Market 2012-2016



Global Network Applications Market 2012-2016



For More Information Contact:

Hemendra Parmar

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

sales@marketResearchReports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbiz.blogspot.com/