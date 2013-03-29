New Study: Global E-Invoicing Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global E-invoicing market to grow at a CAGR of 24.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to automate invoicing process and reduce operational cost. The Global E-invoicing market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of e-invoicing by SMEs. However, the complexity involved in electronic purchasing process could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global E-invoicing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global E-invoicing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Ariba Inc., Basware Corp., Esker SA, and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., Billentis, Cegedim SA, Comarch SA, and Maventa Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



