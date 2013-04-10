New Study: Global Hydrogen Gas Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.84 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Hydrogen Gas market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for cleaner fuel. The Global Hydrogen Gas market has also been witnessing steady adoption toward steam reforming. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-hydrogen-gas-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Hydrogen Gas Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Hydrogen Gas market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Praxair Inc., Linde AG., and L'Air Liquide S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Air Products & Chemical Inc., Hydrogenics Corp., Messer Group GmBh, Proton Energy Systems Inc., Teledyne Energy Systems Inc., Xebec Adsorption Inc., H2scan Corp., Alumifuel Power Corp., Airgas Inc., and Iwatani Corp.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/165330



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:



Noble Gases Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2012 - 2018



Noble gas includes helium, argon, xenon, radon, krypton and neon which have similar properties under standard conditions. Noble gases are all tasteless, odorless, colorless, and non flammable gases. Helium is obtained from natural gas whereas argon, krypton, neon, and xenon are separated from the air by using the process of fractional distillation and liquefaction of gases. Noble gases play an important role in industries such as space exploration, lighting, and welding. Noble gases have applications in superconducting magnets, cryogenics, semiconductors, satellite propellants, plasma displays and television, gas chromatography, creation of inert atmosphere, light bulbs, excimer lasers, and medicine. Geographically the market is segmented into the U.S., Japan, Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.



Noble gases can be segmented into industrial gases and specialty gases. Specialty gases include krypton, neon, and xenon whereas industrial gases include argon, helium, and neon. Helium is a widely used industrial gas and is expected to fuel the growth of the segment. Since 2011, the industry is facing a shortage of helium because the demand is exceeding the current production capacity. Both industrial and specialty gases are expected to show moderate growth in the market and onsite gas segment is the fastest growing one in both industrial and specialty noble gases. The supply argon, krypton, and xenon which are a by-product of large scale oxygen production are driven by the demand for oxygen and not the rare gas.



Biogas Upgrading Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecasts 2012 - 2018



The global biogas upgrading market is expected to reach $338.5 million by the year 2016 at the compounded annual growth rate of 22%. Europe is the largest contributor to the growth of this market and it is expected to hold the market value of $250.5 million in 2016 with CAGR of 22%. Asia Pacific market is projected to reach $83.9 million at a CAGR of 22.8% by the year 2016. Renewable energy is expected to be one of the fastest growing energy sources in the near future. The market for biogas generation is estimated to grow significantly due to its use in number of residential and industrial applications. Biogas offers better efficiency as compared to other renewable energy resources and it is even more cost effective.



Currently, Asia leads in total number of biogas plants; however, majority of them are small scale plants serving single home or a community. Europe has more number of biogas plants compared to America and the number is expected to grow in near future with the rising awareness of the use of biogas and growing environmental concerns. Production of biogas is cost effective as feed required for its production is easily available.



For All Market Research Reports visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/