New Study: Global Market for Metal Oxide Nanoparticles to 2020 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Metal oxide nanoparticles have novel electronic, optical, magnetic, chemical catalytic and mechanical properties from the high surface to volume ratio, and quantum size effect. Nanomaterials are being applied across a raft of high-tech industries and technologies due to their outstanding magnetic, optical, catalytic and electronic properties, which depend greatly on their size, structure, and shape. Conservative market estimates for metal oxide nanoparticles in 2012 are 270, 041 tons, rising to 1663, 168 tons by 2020.



The report covers the following nanopowders:



Aluminium oxide

Antimony tin oxide

Bismuth oxide

Cerium Oxide

Copperoxide

Indium Tin Oxide

Iron oxide

Magnesium oxide

Manganese oxide

Nickel oxide

Silicon oxide

Titanium dioxide

Yttrium oxide

Zinc oxide

Zirconium oxide.



Report contents include:



Production volumes of metal oxide nanoparticles, tons, to 2020, conservative and optimistic estimate

Consumption of metal oxide nanoparticles, by industry

Applications of metal oxide nanoparticles

Metal oxide nanoparticlesprice per KG, price per ton, estimated production total

Production volumes for metal oxide nanoparticles, tons, conservative and optimistic estimate

Metal oxide nanoparticles company profiles

Demand by industry and applications.



Display backplanes fabricated with silicon TFTs are the industry standard for displays of all kinds. However, in the past decade various attempts have been made to move beyond silicon either on cost or performance grounds. A decade ago, the big promise seemed to come from organic transistors, but their promise has faded as their electron mobilities have proven to be woefully inadequate.

This report analyzes the market for the next wave of non-silicon TFTs to be pitched towards backplane and other applications. This wave uses metallic oxides and TFTs made from these materials promise electron mobilities of more or less the same level as amorphous silicon, but with lower costs. Interest in these materials is at a high point with some of the biggest names in displays – Sony, Sharp, Samsung, LG and Toshiba – making serious efforts to commercialize TFTs.

This report also examines the potential of these developments for new business revenues for materials firms that produce complex metallic oxide semiconductors. Until very recently, the addressable markets for such materials have been entirely in the R&D space. This report examines the key markets for oxide TFTs in the LCD, OLED and e-paper space. In addition, it also takes look at their role in other more speculative markets such as flexible displays, transparent electronics, sensors, RFID and even power electronics.



Metal oxide nanopowders are being applied across a raft of industries and technologies due to their outstanding magnetic, optical, catalytic and electronic properties, which depend greatly on their size, structure, and shape. The market is forecasted from 2002 through to 2016. End user markets and applications are also outlined. The report covers the following nanopowders:



Aluminium Oxide

Antimony tin oxide

Bismuth Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Copper(II) oxide

Cobalt(II) oxide

Iron(III) oxide and Iron(II,III) oxide

Magnesium oxide

Manganese(II) oxide

Manganese(III) oxide

Nickel(II) oxide

Silicon Oxide

Titanium Dioxide

Yttrium Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Zirconium Oxide



