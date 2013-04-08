New Study: Global Plasma Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.31 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Plasma market to grow at a CAGR of 10.31 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the aging population. The Global Plasma market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing market consolidation. However, stringent regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Plasma Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global plasma market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space CSL Behring LLC, Baxter International Inc., Grifols S.A., and Octapharma AG



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Kedrion S.p.A., Biotest AG, Sanguine Corp., Cangene bioPharma Inc., Haemacure Corp., Kamada Inc., Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Inc., Vivostat A/S, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, sanofi S.A., China Biologic Products Inc., Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Co. Ltd., Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., and LFB Group.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



