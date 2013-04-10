New Study : Global Vascular Stents Market 2012-2016 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Vascular Stents Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. The Global Vascular Stents Market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, availability of alternative therapies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Vascular Stents market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Vascular Stents market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., and Cordis Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MicroPort Scientific Corp., Cook Medical, Biosensors International Ltd., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, Allvivo Vascular Inc., Arterial Remodeling Technologies, Biocompatibles Ltd., Biotronik KG, Blue Medical, Cook Medical Inc., Devax Inc., Endovasc Inc., Goodman Co. Ltd., InnoCore Technologies BV, MIV Therapeutics Inc., Reva Medical Inc., Stentys SA, SurModics Inc., Translumina GmbH, X-Cell Medical Inc. and Xtent Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports:



Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Peripheral vascular devices are used in the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases like the blockage or narrowing of an artery. These devices perform surgical and minimally invasive catheter techniques to treat peripheral vascular diseases.



The market could be segmented into different types based on the types of peripheral vascular devices: Surgical Grafts, PTA Balloon Catheters, Peripheral Vascular Closure Devices, Embolic Protection Devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters, Stent-Grafts, Interventional Catheters, Hydrophilic Guide wires, Diagnostic Catheters and Diagnostic Guide wires. The market could also be analyzed on a geographic basis like the U.S peripheral vascular market, European peripheral vascular market, Asia Pacific peripheral vascular market and the rest of the world market.



Cardiovascular Surgery Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, And Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

A shift towards minimally invasive procedures and technological advances in cardiovascular surgery devices is driving this market. This market is expected to witness double digit growth in the near future owing to the factors such as aging population and rising incidences of cardiac arrests.



Cardiac surgery is on a rise globally as cardiovascular diseases are increasing dramatically. Some of the major factors responsible for the increase in cardiovascular disease rate are increased obesity problems, poor nutrition and other heart health stress factors. Technological advancements in cardiovascular surgery devices are also responsible for significant shifts in the market share for several product segments.



Market Segmentation



Perfusion disposables

Beating heart surgery systems

Cardiopulmonary bypass equipment

Cardiac ablation devices



