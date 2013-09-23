New Study Has Been Launched: Prevent Teen Drug Use and Truancy

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Fred Dyer, Ph.D., CADC, national and international trainer, consultant, and youth advocate's recent publication in Counselor Magazine's September/October 2013 issue, is entitled "Substance Use in Teens: The Connections Among Anxiety Disorders, Adolescent Substance Use, and School Refusal Behavior".



In this article, Dr. Dyer explores the 3 way connection between anxiety disorders, teen drug use and school truancy and best methods of prevention.



He also writes a bimonthly column in Counselor on adolescent substance userelated issues.



About Dr. Frederick Dyer

Dr. Dyer has a Doctorate in Psychology with an emphasis on Child and Adolescent Psychopathology. Recent honors received include the Award for Excellence in Training from Cook County Adult Probation, outstanding trainer addressing service needs of delivery pregnant adolescent girls and prevention strategies for teenage pregnancy on behalf of Teen Services of Bermuda and was awarded the Key to the City of Laurel, Mississippi, for outstanding work in addressing the mental health needs of children and adolescents who have been mistreated and with aggressive behaviors.



Contact:

Dr. Frederick Dyer

Company: Dyer Consulting

Telephone: (773) 3228425

Email: dyertrains@aol.com

Website: http://www.dyerconsulting.com